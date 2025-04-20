Three Dead In Landslides, Flash Floods In Indian-controlled Jammu, Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) At least three persons, including two children, died in flash floods and landslides that hit the Ramban area of Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir region, officials said on Sunday.
Many houses and other properties were either washed away or greatly damaged in the natural calamity.
Connectivity had been adversely affected even as roads were either blocked or washed away in flash floods.
Media reports said that nearly 100 people had been rescued and brought to a temporary rehabilitation camp.
Speaking on the phone, Ramban's Chief Medical Officer Kamal Zadoo said that as of now, there were no injured persons admitted in local hospitals, adding that there has been huge damage due to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods, and people have been advised not to venture out.
