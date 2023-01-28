UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) At least three people died in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland amid flooding caused by torrential rains, the country's public broadcaster RNZ reports.

The third death related to the flooding was caused by a landslide in the city center and was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, RNZ said citing police.

Another death was confirmed on Saturday morning, while the first fatality was reported in Wairau Valley on Friday night. One person is missing, according to RNZ.

On Friday, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown declared a state of emergency in the region due to widespread flooding.

