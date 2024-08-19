Three Dead In North China Warehouse Fire
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Three people died in a warehouse fire on Monday in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.
The fire broke out at 8:31 a.m. in a warehouse of a new material company located in the economic-technological development zone of Hohhot City, the local fire rescue team said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
