Three dead in north China warehouse fire

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Three people died in a warehouse fire on Monday in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out at 8:31 a.m. in a warehouse of a new material company located in the economic-technological development zone of Hohhot City, the local fire rescue team said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

.