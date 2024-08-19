Open Menu

Three Dead In North China Warehouse Fire

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Three dead in north China warehouse fire

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Three people died in a warehouse fire on Monday in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out at 8:31 a.m. in a warehouse of a new material company located in the economic-technological development zone of Hohhot City, the local fire rescue team said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

.

Related Topics

Fire China Company Died Hohhot Mongolia

Recent Stories

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

2 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago

More Stories From World