Three Dead In Oklahoma Walmart Shooting: US Media
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:50 PM
Three people were killed in a shooting early Monday at a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma, local media reported citing the state's highway patrol and local police
According to TNN television, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said the shooting took place outside the store and the suspect is one of those killed.
Schools in the area had been placed on lockdown temporarily before being given an "all clear" by local police, according to a Facebook statement from Duncan Public Schools.