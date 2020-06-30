Three dead in protests over killing of Ethiopian singer: doctor

Three people were killed and others critically injured when protests erupted in Ethiopia on Tuesday after a prominent singer from the country's largest ethnic group was shot dead, a doctor said

"There (are) a lot of casualties, most of them are bullet injuries. Three patients died and there are still critical patients," said Desalegn Fekadu, a surgeon in the central town of Adama where protests turned violent.