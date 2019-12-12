Three Dead In Riyadh Prison Fire
Zeeshan Aziz
A fire erupted in a Riyadh prison early Thursday, killing three inmates and injuring 21 others, Saudi state media reported
The inmates were evacuated and the injured were rushed to hospital after the fire broke out at dawn in Al-Malaz prison, jail authorities said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency said.
Firefighting "specialists with the help of civil defence were able to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading," the statement said.
"As a result (of the fire) three deaths occurred and 21 were injured."