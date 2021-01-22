UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead In Russian Mine Blast

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Three dead in Russian mine blast

Three people were killed Friday in a gas explosion at a mine in the Russian region of Siberia, prosecutors said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Three people were killed Friday in a gas explosion at a mine in the Russian region of Siberia, prosecutors said.

"During operations, there was a sudden release of gas, which resulted in three people being buried under rubble," the Kemerovo region prosecutor's office said.

They said in a statement said that 44 people were working in the mine at the time of the blast and all but three were brought to the surface shortly afterwards.

They said an investigation into the incident has been opened.

The local branch of the Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said later that the bodies of three people had been recovered.

Mining accidents in Russia and former Soviet countries are relatively common due to ageing infrastructure and poor enforcement of safety regulations.

The mine where the explosion took place was located near the city of Leninsk-Kuznetskiy and began operations in 2017.

The deadliest accident in recent years left 91 dead in a mine in the Kemerovo region in May 2010.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Poor Russia Kemerovo May Gas 2017 All

Recent Stories

ANF arrests 37 drug peddlers last year in faisalab ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Boasts Record Oil Export Figures Despite US S ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed on road in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 9,928 in ..

11 minutes ago

PAF wins friendly hockey match

11 minutes ago

Russia 'welcomes' Biden proposal to extend New STA ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.