(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Three researchers died of suffocation at a plant of South Korea's Hyundai Motor, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday.

The researchers suffocated while working on vehicle testing at the plant in the country's southeastern port city of Ulsan at about 3:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).

They were taken to hospital but all died. No other details were immediately known.