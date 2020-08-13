Three dead in Scotland passenger train derailment: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stonehaven, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Three people died when a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland on Wednesday, police said, in what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described as "an extremely serious incident".

"Very sadly despite the best efforts of paramedics, we can confirm that three people have been pronounced dead at the scene," British Transport Police said in a statement.