Three dead in shooting at Russian military base: agencies

A Russian serviceman killed three colleagues in a shooting Monday on a base near the southern city of Voronezh, news agencies reported citing the military

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A Russian serviceman killed three colleagues in a shooting Monday on a base near the southern city of Voronezh, news agencies reported citing the military.

"Three servicemen sustained lethal injuries as a result of the attack.

The command of the military unit, acting together with law enforcement agencies, is working to track down and detain the assailant," Russia's Western Military District said in a statement carried by Interfax.