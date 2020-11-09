UrduPoint.com
Three Dead In Shooting At Russian Military Base: Agencies

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:01 PM

A Russian serviceman killed three colleagues in a shooting Monday on a base near the southern city of Voronezh, news agencies reported citing the military

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A Russian serviceman killed three colleagues in a shooting Monday on a base near the southern city of Voronezh, news agencies reported citing the military.

"Three servicemen sustained lethal injuries as a result of the attack.

The command of the military unit, acting together with law enforcement agencies, is working to track down and detain the assailant," Russia's Western Military District said in a statement carried by Interfax.

More Stories From World

