Three Dead In Shooting At Russian Military Base: Agencies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:34 PM

Three dead in shooting at Russian military base: agencies

A Russian serviceman killed three colleagues in a shooting Monday on a base near the southern city of Voronezh, news agencies reported citing the military

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A Russian serviceman killed three colleagues in a shooting Monday on a base near the southern city of Voronezh, news agencies reported citing the military.

"Three servicemen sustained lethal injuries as a result of the attack," Russia's Western Military District said in a statement carried by Interfax.

"The command of the military unit, acting together with law enforcement agencies, is working to track down and detain the assailant," it added.

The statement said the attack began in the early hours of Monday.

An unnamed Interfax source said the shooting was sparked when an altercation broke out between the soldier and an officer during an inspection.

The soldier "grabbed a handgun" from the officer's holster and fired, the source said, with three colleagues reported dead.

Authorities on the military base were negotiating with the suspect who had locked himself in a building, Interfax reported.

