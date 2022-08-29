Three Dead in Shooting at Shopping Center in Oregon - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Three people, including the suspected shooter, are dead in a shooting at a shopping center in the US state of Oregon, the police of the city of Bend said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night. The shooter first opened fire in a parking lot. Then, the suspect entered the Safeway grocery store.

"One person was shot inside the entrance. That person was transported by medics and is deceased. Police believe the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person," the statement read.

Police found an additional person, believed to be the shooter, deceased in the store, it added.

The Bend police said they did not fire any shots at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.