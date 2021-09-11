UrduPoint.com

Three Dead In Small Plane Crash In Eastern France - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

Three Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Three men were killed in a light aircraft crash in eastern France, the Bien Public newspaper reported on Friday.

The accident took place on Friday at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT) at Dijon-Darois Airport in the Cote-d'Or department.

The plane was flying from Nancy and crashed on landing.

The three men, who were aboard, died in the crash, the rescue teams said. Weather conditions are named to be a possible cause of the accident. The investigation into it has been launched by law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Accident Weather France Died Nancy From Airport

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EV ..

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EVMs usage

30 minutes ago
 254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

30 minutes ago
 NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Buildi ..

NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Building After Telephone Threat - Sp ..

30 minutes ago
 Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manches ..

Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manchester Hotel - Reports

30 minutes ago
 UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

38 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of f ..

Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of four prisoners in Gadani jail

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.