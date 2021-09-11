Three Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Three men were killed in a light aircraft crash in eastern France, the Bien Public newspaper reported on Friday.

The accident took place on Friday at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT) at Dijon-Darois Airport in the Cote-d'Or department.

The plane was flying from Nancy and crashed on landing.

The three men, who were aboard, died in the crash, the rescue teams said. Weather conditions are named to be a possible cause of the accident. The investigation into it has been launched by law enforcement agencies.