Three Dead In Stabbing Incident In UK City Of Reading, Incident Not Terror-Related- Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Three people have died, and a further three have suffered injuries, after a man launched an attack with a knife in the UK city of Reading, Thames Valley Police said in a statement, adding that the incident is not currently being treated as an act of terrorism.

"Officers were called to Forbury Gardens at about 7pm [18:00 GMT] yesterday (20/6) following reports that a number of people had been stabbed ... Tragically, three of these people died, and another three sustained serious injuries," the statement read.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, law enforcement officials stated.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said in the statement that police do not believe that the incident is terrorism-related.

"This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident," Hunter said.

Thames Valley Police also said that the attack was not linked to a Black Lives Matter protest that was held in the area earlier in the day.

