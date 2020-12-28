Three people have died from suspected poisoning at a local technology company in Datong, located in central China's Shanxi province, local authorities said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Three people have died from suspected poisoning at a local technology company in Datong, located in central China's Shanxi province, local authorities said on Monday.

"In the early morning of Dec 27, there was a suspected poisoning incident at the Qingping Technology Corporation Limited in Yungang district in Datong.

Three people died, another six were hospitalized and 28 others were placed under medical supervision," the government of Datong said in a statement.

According to the statement, the scene of the incident was sealed off and the case was under investigation.

The incident comes a week after the founder of a Chinese gaming company died of suspected poisoning. The local police detained one of his colleagues as the Primary suspect.