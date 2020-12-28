UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead In Suspected Poisoning Incident At Technology Firm In China's Datong

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Three Dead in Suspected Poisoning Incident at Technology Firm in China's Datong

Three people have died from suspected poisoning at a local technology company in Datong, located in central China's Shanxi province, local authorities said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Three people have died from suspected poisoning at a local technology company in Datong, located in central China's Shanxi province, local authorities said on Monday.

"In the early morning of Dec 27, there was a suspected poisoning incident at the Qingping Technology Corporation Limited in Yungang district in Datong.

Three people died, another six were hospitalized and 28 others were placed under medical supervision," the government of Datong said in a statement.

According to the statement, the scene of the incident was sealed off and the case was under investigation.

The incident comes a week after the founder of a Chinese gaming company died of suspected poisoning. The local police detained one of his colleagues as the Primary suspect.

Related Topics

Police Technology China Company Died Datong From Government

Recent Stories

Putin, Niinisto Held Phone Talks on Arms Control - ..

4 minutes ago

Estonia Vaccinates Over 200 Medical Workers Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Nominations to All-Belarusian People's Assembly to ..

4 minutes ago

Australia to Complete Vaccination Rollout by Octob ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgarian Ambassador Had Conversation in Russian F ..

10 minutes ago

Cops directed to take strict action against violat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.