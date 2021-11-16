UrduPoint.com

Three Dead In Uganda Suicide Bombings Blamed On IS-linked Group

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Three people died and 33 others were injured in twin suicide bombings targeting Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said, blaming a "domestic terror group" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) for the attacks.

An armed group active in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the ADF has been linked to the Islamic State by Washington and blamed for a string of recent attacks in Uganda.

Two suicide bombers on motorbikes -- disguised as local "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers -- detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passerby, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, leaving two people dead, police spokesman Fred Enanga said.

The explosions in Kampala's central business district occurred within minutes of each other, shortly after 10 am, and left "bodies shattered and scattered" across the sites, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Enanga told reporters: "The indications are that this is a domestic terror group linked to the ADF.

" Police foiled a third attack, recovering an improvised explosive device at the home of an alleged suicide bomber who was shot and injured, and were in pursuit of other members of the group, Enanga added.

The explosion near the police station shattered windows while the one near the entrance to parliament set cars parked nearby on fire, Uganda's Assistant Inspector General of police Edward Ochom told AFP earlier.

The attacks follow two blasts last month -- a bus explosion near Kampala that wounded many people and a bombing at a roadside eatery in the capital that killed one woman.

Police said last month both those explosions were connected and were carried out by the ADF. Uganda has also blamed the group for a foiled bomb attack in August on the funeral of an army commander who led a major offensive against Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.

