Three Dead, Many Injured in Beachfront Incident in South Africa - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) At least three people died and over a dozen others were injured after a wave swept them into the sea in the South African coastal city of Durban, South African media report.

The incident occurred on Saturday at The Bay of Plenty, The Citizen newspaper said.

A "freak wave" swept people out to sea at the eThekwini beachfront, which resulted in three dead and 17 injured, the newspaper said citing emergency medical services.

The injured are in serious and critical condition at nearby hospitals.