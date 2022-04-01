UrduPoint.com

Three Dead, One Injured As Two Air Force Trainer Jets Crash In South Korea - Reports

Published April 01, 2022 | 11:30 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Three pilots died and one was seriously injured as two South Korean Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided and crashed in southern South Korea, Yonhap reported on Friday.

The jets crashed in a rice paddy in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, at 1:36 p.m.

local time (07:36 GMT) after colliding with each other in midair, the South Korean news agency reported, citing officials.

Emergency services were dispatched to the crash site, including over 30 firefighters.

The KT-1 training aircraft was developed by Korea Aerospace Industries for the South Korean Air Force. It is the first entirely South Korean-made aircraft for military use.

