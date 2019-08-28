UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead, Over 240 Rescued After Philippine Ferry Blaze

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:23 PM

Three dead, over 240 rescued after Philippine ferry blaze

Three people were killed and over 240 plucked to safety in the southern Philippines Wednesday after a fire tore through a crowded ferry, authorities said, as rescuers hunted for more survivors

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Three people were killed and over 240 plucked to safety in the southern Philippines Wednesday after a fire tore through a crowded ferry, authorities said, as rescuers hunted for more survivors.

The blaze broke out before dawn as the Lite Ferry 16 was cruising to Dapitan City from Cebu, prompting some of the terrified passengers to throw themselves overboard, one witness said.

It is not clear how many passengers were on the vessel, but the Philippine Coast Guard said 245 people had so far been rescued, and three confirmed dead.

The boat's official manifest listed just 172 passengers and crew.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, is plagued by poor sea transport, with badly regulated boats and ships prone to overcrowding and accidents.

Coast Guard spokesman Captain Armand Balilo said search and rescue operations were continuing as authorities worked to determine the exact number of people on the boat.

"We have ordered the captain to explain the discrepancy," Balilo told AFP.

The ferry's operator, Danilo Lines, said a team was deployed to assist the rescued passengers and tugboats dispatched to bring the stricken ferry back to port.

Some 30 years ago another Philippine ferry, the Dona Paz, collided with an oil tanker in an accident that claimed more than 4,000 lives in the world's worst peacetime disaster at sea.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Fire World Poor Oil Cebu Philippines From

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams ..

4 minutes ago

Toyota, Suzuki forge capital alliance

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 0.19 pct lower 28 August 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Kiev's Appellate Court Rules to Release Vyshinsky ..

7 minutes ago

US VP,KRG president discuss security in northern ..

8 minutes ago

Second Dead Body Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed B ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.