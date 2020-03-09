UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead, Over 40 Injured During Sunday Protests In Baghdad - Human Rights Commission

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:28 PM

Three Dead, Over 40 Injured During Sunday Protests in Baghdad - Human Rights Commission

Three have people died and 44 got injured in Sunday's civil unrest in Iraq's capital of Baghdad, Fadhil Gharawi, a member of the Iraqi High Commission For Human Rights' Board of Commissioners, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Three have people died and 44 got injured in Sunday's civil unrest in Iraq's capital of Baghdad, Fadhil Gharawi, a member of the Iraqi High Commission For Human Rights' board of Commissioners, said on Monday.

On Sunday, protests took place in Baghdad to commemorate the International Women's Day.

"Three people died, 44 were injured in clashes that took place yesterday, on Sunday, at Khilani Square, in the center of Baghdad," Gharawi said in a statement, according to Al-Sumaria tv channel.

The protests in Iraq have been ongoing since October 2019, with the participants demanding an end to corruption and an improvement to the quality of life in the country.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Iraq Died Baghdad October Women Sunday 2019 TV

Recent Stories

5 Emirati women employees of ENOC Group complete l ..

16 minutes ago

US-CG for concrete steps to boost economic ties

8 minutes ago

No more hike in power, gas tariffs; prices to come ..

7 minutes ago

Two Hurt in Kabul as Rockets Hit Rival Inauguratio ..

7 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing t ..

7 minutes ago

Govt committed to promote sports activities across ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.