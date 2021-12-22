Three Dead, Over 40 Injured in Fire at Oil Plant in Indian State of West Bengal - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) A blaze at an oil plant in the Indian state of West Bengal claimed three lives and left 44 more injured on Tuesday, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) owning the facility said.

The fire broke out at 02:50 p.m. (09:20 GMT) during shutdown-related operations at a refinery unit in the port city of Haldia, according to the company.

"The Primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control," IOC Communications Chief John Prasad said, as quoted by the corporation.

The injured were immediately delivered to medical institutions, and the authorities launched an investigation into the causes of the deadly incident, Prasad added.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was stricken with grief over the accident.

"Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

The politician promised that the government of West Bengal will provide the injured with all the necessary assistance to contribute to their speedy recovery.