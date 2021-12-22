UrduPoint.com

Three Dead, Over 40 Injured In Fire At Oil Plant In Indian State Of West Bengal - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Three Dead, Over 40 Injured in Fire at Oil Plant in Indian State of West Bengal - Company

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) A blaze at an oil plant in the Indian state of West Bengal claimed three lives and left 44 more injured on Tuesday, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) owning the facility said.

The fire broke out at 02:50 p.m. (09:20 GMT) during shutdown-related operations at a refinery unit in the port city of Haldia, according to the company.

"The Primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control," IOC Communications Chief John Prasad said, as quoted by the corporation.

The injured were immediately delivered to medical institutions, and the authorities launched an investigation into the causes of the deadly incident, Prasad added.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was stricken with grief over the accident.

"Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

The politician promised that the government of West Bengal will provide the injured with all the necessary assistance to contribute to their speedy recovery.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Fire Chief Minister Twitter Company Oil Haldia Kolkata International Olympic Committee All Government P

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

2 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

2 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

1 hour ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

1 hour ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

1 hour ago
 Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: ..

Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: Governor

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.