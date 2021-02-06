Three Dead, Over Dozen Hurt in Apartment Building Fire Outside Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Three people died and 14 others were hurt when a fire tore through an apartment building in a southwestern Moscow suburb on Saturday afternoon, the emergencies ministry said.

"There were 17 casualties, including three people who died ” an adult and two children," the ministry said in a statement.

A police source told Sputnik that there were six children among those injured. Their condition was not immediately known.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin offered his condolences to the bereaved families and promised to provide those injured with medical assistance.

The prosecutor's office has opened a criminal inquiry into the deadly blaze to determine whether fire safety requirements had been properly followed.

The Investigative Committee is looking at several possible causes of the fire in the Mosrentgen village, including faulty electrical wiring, a senior adviser of the committee's director told reporters.