Three Dead, Seven Missing In Shipwreck In Portugal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) At least three people were killed and seven went missing after a trawler sank in the early hours of Wednesday off the coast of Marinha Grande in Leiria, Portugal.

The Portuguese National Maritime Authority said that seven people have been rescued. Two of the rescued fishermen were in a state of shock and another was in "severe pain."

All those rescued were transported to the nearby Port of Figueira da Foz.

