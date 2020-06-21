Three Dead, Two Injured After Stabbing Incident in UK City of Reading - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Three people have died on Saturday evening in the UK city of Reading after a series of stabbings in a public park that was the site of a Black Lives Matter protest earlier in the day, the Telegraph newspaper reports, citing sources at the scene.

The source told the newspaper that three people died at the scene, and two others were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and are receiving life-saving treatment.

"We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident," Thames Valley Police wrote on Twitter.

According to the UK's state-run BBC broadcaster, organizers of a Black Lives Matter protest at the park earlier in the day said that the stabbings were not connected with the event.

In a post on Twitter, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that she was deeply concerned to hear of the incident.

"Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene," Patel wrote.