UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead, Two Injured After Stabbing Incident In UK City Of Reading - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Three Dead, Two Injured After Stabbing Incident in UK City of Reading - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Three people have died on Saturday evening in the UK city of Reading after a series of stabbings in a public park that was the site of a Black Lives Matter protest earlier in the day, the Telegraph newspaper reports, citing sources at the scene.

The source told the newspaper that three people died at the scene, and two others were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and are receiving life-saving treatment.

"We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident," Thames Valley Police wrote on Twitter.

According to the UK's state-run BBC broadcaster, organizers of a Black Lives Matter protest at the park earlier in the day said that the stabbings were not connected with the event.

In a post on Twitter, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that she was deeply concerned to hear of the incident.

"Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene," Patel wrote.

Related Topics

Protest Police Twitter Died Reading United Kingdom SITE Post Event

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

44 minutes ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

2 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

2 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

3 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

3 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.