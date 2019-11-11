Three deadly bombings hit main Kurdish city in Syria

(@imziishan)

Qamishli, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Three simultaneous bombings rocked a market in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria Monday, killing at least six civilians, a Kurdish security source and a Britain-based monitor said.

An AFP correspondent saw charred cars and smoke rise from the site of the blasts, which the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said were caused by two car bombings and an explosives-rigged motorcycle.