UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die At Moscow Party After Dry Ice Thrown Into Pool

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

Three die at Moscow party after dry ice thrown into pool

Three people have died at a Moscow birthday party after around 30 kilogrammes (65 pounds) of dry ice meant to create special effects was tipped into a pool, investigators and reports said Saturday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Three people have died at a Moscow birthday party after around 30 kilogrammes (65 Pounds) of dry ice meant to create special effects was tipped into a pool, investigators and reports said Saturday.

The party at the Moscow pool complex late Friday was to mark the birthday of Ekaterina Didenko, a popular Instagram influencer focusing on pharmaceutical products with more than a million followers.

Two people died at the scene while a third died in hospital, Russia's investigative committee said in a statement, announcing a criminal probe into the incident.

Didenko's husband Valentin was the man who died later in hospital, the TASS news agency reported.

Four other people suffered chemical burns and poisoning.

The RIA Novosti news agency said the victims had jumped into the pool after the dry ice had been tipped into the water and suffered chemical reactions.

The Mash news channel on messenger service Telegram posted tearful videos it said were of Ekaterina Didenko firstly at the hospital saying she had survived and then, in a distraught state, paying tribute to her husband after his death was confirmed.

The dry ice was intended to create a fog cloud over the pool. When dry ice -- the solid form of carbon dioxide -- is dropped into water it creates swirling clouds but can also cause an explosion.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Died Man Criminals Million Instagram

Recent Stories

US, Taliban sign peace-agreement in Doha

8 minutes ago

Gravedigger says he used to commit rape with dead- ..

26 minutes ago

US aims to withdraw all forces 'within 14 months': ..

2 minutes ago

Qatari Health Authorities Register 1st Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

MNA reviews progress in health sector

2 minutes ago

Riyadh Says Second Shipment of Aid to China Over C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.