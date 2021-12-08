UrduPoint.com

Three Doses Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Will Neutralize Omicron Strain - Developer

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will be able to neutralize the Omicron strain, while two doses may be not enough to develop immunity, the Pfizer drugmaker said on Wednesday.

"Pfizer Inc. ... and BioNTech SE ... today announced results from an initial laboratory study demonstrating that serum antibodies induced by the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2) neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after three doses. Sera obtained from vaccinees one month after receiving the booster vaccination (third dose of BNT162b2 vaccine) neutralized the Omicron variant to levels that are comparable to thoseobserved for the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 spike protein after two doses," the developer said in a statement.

"Sera from individuals who received two doses of the current COVID-19 vaccine did exhibit, on average, more than a 25-fold reduction in neutralization titers against the Omicron variant compared to wild-type, indicating that two doses of BNT162b2 may not be sufficient to protect against infection with the Omicron variant," the statement added.

