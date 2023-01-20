Three Drones Attack US Base in Syria, No US Forces Injured - CENTCOM

Three drones struck the US al-Tanf military base in Syria, causing no injuries to American forces, CENTCOM said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Three drones struck the US al-Tanf military base in Syria, causing no injuries to American forces, CENTCOM said.

"This morning, three one-way attack drones attacked the At Tanf Garrison in Syria.

Two of the drones were shot down by Coalition Forces while one struck the compound, injuring two members of the Syrian Free Army partner force who received medical treatment," CENTCOM said in a statement.

No US forces were injured, it added.

CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino said that attacks of this kind jeopardize the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

Al-Tanf is a small outpost in southeastern Syria along the Baghdad-Damascus highway. US troops have used the base for counterterrorism operations against the IS and to train Syrian fighters since at least 2016.