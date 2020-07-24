UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Earthquakes Registered Off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

Three Earthquakes Registered Off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, July 24 (Sputnik) - Three earthquakes with up to 5.0 magnitude struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Friday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The magnitude of the seismic events amounted to 3.7-5.0. The epicenters of the earthquakes were located in the same area: 118-126 kilometers [73-78 miles] east of the settlement of Ust-Kamchatsk," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the preliminary information, local residents did not feel the earthquake, and there is no damage or casualties caused by the tremor. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Russia Alert Okhotsk Same July Border From

Recent Stories

French Space Agency hails launch of &#039;Hope Pro ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

3 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

3 hours ago

Dalic to stay on as Croatia coach for 2022 World C ..

2 hours ago

US Tries to Push Competitors, Including Huawei, Fr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.