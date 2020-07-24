PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, July 24 (Sputnik) - Three earthquakes with up to 5.0 magnitude struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Friday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The magnitude of the seismic events amounted to 3.7-5.0. The epicenters of the earthquakes were located in the same area: 118-126 kilometers [73-78 miles] east of the settlement of Ust-Kamchatsk," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the preliminary information, local residents did not feel the earthquake, and there is no damage or casualties caused by the tremor. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.