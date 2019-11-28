Three Ebola workers killed in troubled eastern DR Congo: UN

Three Ebola workers in eastern DR Congo have been killed, adding to the toll of people who have died fighting the nearly 16-month-old epidemic, a local UN source said Thursday

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Three Ebola workers in eastern DR Congo have been killed, adding to the toll of people who have died fighting the nearly 16-month-old epidemic, a local UN source said Thursday.

A person working for the Congolese health ministry and two drivers were killed overnight Wednesday when an armed group attacked a complex in Biakato where Ebola workers lived, the source said.