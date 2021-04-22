Three Employees of Russian Embassy Need to Leave Slovakia Within One Week - Prime Minister

Three employees of the Russian embassy in Bratislava need to leave Slovakia within one week in light of the situation in the Czech Republic, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Three employees of the Russian embassy in Bratislava need to leave Slovakia within one week in light of the situation in the Czech Republic, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the current geopolitical situation, as well as with the situation in the Czech Republic, three employees of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava must leave the territory of Slovakia within 7 days," Heger told reporters.