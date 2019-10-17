UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Ex-Argentinian Navy Officials Subpoenaed In San Juan Sub Accident Case - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 10:20 AM

Three Ex-Argentinian Navy Officials Subpoenaed in San Juan Sub Accident Case - Reports

Three former high-ranked Argentinian Navy officials have been subpoenaed for questioning as defendants in the high-profile ARA San Juan submarine accident case, media reported

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Three former high-ranked Argentinian Navy officials have been subpoenaed for questioning as defendants in the high-profile ARA San Juan submarine accident case, media reported.

The Clarin news outlet reported late on Wednesday that judge Marta Yanez had subpoenaed Hector Alonso, the former chief of staff of the submarine forces; Hugo Miguel Correa, the ex-chief of operations; and former chief of logistics Andres Sulia.

The three ex-military officials had been requested to show up in court on October 22, 23 and 24.

The Telam news agency reported that they might not be the only defendants in the case, while others might be subpoenaed in the coming days.

The submarine with over 40 crew on board went missing after reporting about a technical malfunction in November 2017. The search and rescue operation lasted for 15 days and involved equipment and personnel from various countries but was unsuccessful.

However, the vessel itself was located in November 2018. Gabriel Attis, the commander of Argentina's naval base in Mar del Plata, has said that the submarine was found deformed and had signs of an explosion.

In March, the Navy confirmed that the vessel had sunk due to an implosion.

Related Topics

Accident San Juan Mar Del Plata Argentina March October November 2017 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Fazlur Rehman asks govt to arrest him from middle ..

22 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (54%) say that the durat ..

25 minutes ago

Catalan Police Say Detained at Least 20 People Dur ..

35 minutes ago

Ending poverty crucial to sustainable future for a ..

35 minutes ago

Military World Games in China to Draw Over 9,300 O ..

45 minutes ago

Awais, Bismillah fifties see Balochistan to a 27-r ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.