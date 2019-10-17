Three Ex-Argentinian Navy Officials Subpoenaed in San Juan Sub Accident Case - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three former high-ranked Argentinian Navy officials have been subpoenaed for questioning as defendants in the high-profile ARA San Juan submarine accident case, media reported

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Three former high-ranked Argentinian Navy officials have been subpoenaed for questioning as defendants in the high-profile ARA San Juan submarine accident case, media reported.

The Clarin news outlet reported late on Wednesday that judge Marta Yanez had subpoenaed Hector Alonso, the former chief of staff of the submarine forces; Hugo Miguel Correa, the ex-chief of operations; and former chief of logistics Andres Sulia.

The three ex-military officials had been requested to show up in court on October 22, 23 and 24.

The Telam news agency reported that they might not be the only defendants in the case, while others might be subpoenaed in the coming days.

The submarine with over 40 crew on board went missing after reporting about a technical malfunction in November 2017. The search and rescue operation lasted for 15 days and involved equipment and personnel from various countries but was unsuccessful.

However, the vessel itself was located in November 2018. Gabriel Attis, the commander of Argentina's naval base in Mar del Plata, has said that the submarine was found deformed and had signs of an explosion.

In March, the Navy confirmed that the vessel had sunk due to an implosion.