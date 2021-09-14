UrduPoint.com

Three Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Try To Sever Trials From Chauvin's In US Federal Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Three Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Try to Sever Trials From Chauvin's in US Federal Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The three former Minneapolis police officers charged alongside Derek Chauvin for violating George Floyd's constitutional rights during the incident that caused his death should not share a trial with him, their lawyers argued before the US District Court in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane's lawyers said the defendants would not receive a fair trial by jury alongside Chauvin because the jurors would already know of his criminal conviction for murder, making the trial prejudicial for their clients.

The prosecution argued in response that the jurors would likely know of the conviction regardless of whether they are sharing the same courtroom as Chauvin and that much of the evidence being presented would overlap.

The men are facing Federal charges including willfully depriving Floyd of his rights and failing to intervene to stop said deprivation of rights. All of them pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Chauvin was already sentenced to 22.5 years in prison after being found guilty on charges of murder and manslaughter, while the other three former officers will face separate state criminal charges in March 2022.

The court entered a recess following the arraignment and discussions of the motion to sever the cases, having agreed to dates for the parties to receive a transcript of the hearing and enter their respective briefs but it did not set a future trial date.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Lawyers George Same Minneapolis March Criminals All Share Court

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of Internatio ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

2 hours ago
 Borrell Says EU Has No Other Option But to Engage ..

Borrell Says EU Has No Other Option But to Engage With Taliban Government

2 minutes ago
 Senate body for approving energy, petroleum goods ..

Senate body for approving energy, petroleum goods tariff by parliament

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.