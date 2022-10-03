UrduPoint.com

Three Explosions Heard In Downtown Kherson, Presumably Russian Air Defense Working

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Three Explosions Heard in Downtown Kherson, Presumably Russian Air Defense Working

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Three loud explosions were heard in the downtown of Kherson on Monday, presumably the Russian air defense system was working, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

There are no traces of the work of the anti-missile air defense system in the sky above the city, but the sounds of explosions were heard.

There is no official information about the work of the air defense systems yet.

Related Topics

Russia Kherson

Recent Stories

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

14 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.