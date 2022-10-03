Three Explosions Heard in Downtown Kherson, Presumably Russian Air Defense Working

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Three loud explosions were heard in the downtown of Kherson on Monday, presumably the Russian air defense system was working, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

There are no traces of the work of the anti-missile air defense system in the sky above the city, but the sounds of explosions were heard.

There is no official information about the work of the air defense systems yet.