Three Explosions Heard In Nagorno-Karabakh Capital Amid Failed Ceasefire

Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Three explosions were heard on Wednesday in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) despite a ceasefire that was recently agreed to by the conflicting sides, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The shells fell some 20 miles away from the city and it is still unclear what type of weapons was used or what targets were hit.

Air raid sirens remained switched off and local residents continued to move around the city by car and on foot.

Clashes on the contact line in Karabakh broke out on September 27, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of initiating military actions.

Nagorno-Karabakh has seen instances of artillery shelling of its peaceful settlements, including Stepanakert. Yerevan has declared a state of war and announced a general mobilization for the first time, while Baku has also declared partial mobilization.

The recent 10-hour negotiations between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan held in Moscow have yielded a ceasefire agreement between the opposing sides starting October 10. The warring parties agreed to exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed, and discuss additional details of the truce. However, hostilities resumed after a short lull.

