Three Explosions Hit High School In Western Kabul Resulting In Casualties - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Three explosions occurred on school grounds in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday morning, the city's security department said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Three explosions occurred on school grounds in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday morning, the city's security department said.

"Three different explosions at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in the 18th District resulted in casualties among our Shiite compatriots," police said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that an explosion occurred at the school in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district, with six people killed and dozens injured.

Before that, an explosion occurred on the territory of the Mumtaz school, also in the western part of Kabul. According to an eyewitness, several people were injured in the explosion.

