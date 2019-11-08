Three Explosions in Cafe in Central Bishkek Leave Several People Injured

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Three explosions in a cafe in the center of Kyrgyz capital left several people injured on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to witnesses, the first explosion was followed by two more, and a fire broke out.

Firefighters are working at the scene.

Two people were evacuated, but the exact number of the wounded has not been made public yet.

According to firefighters' preliminary data, gas cylinders installed in the cafe may have exploded.