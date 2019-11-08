UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Explosions In Cafe In Central Bishkek Leave Several People Injured

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:40 PM

Three Explosions in Cafe in Central Bishkek Leave Several People Injured

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Three explosions in a cafe in the center of Kyrgyz capital left several people injured on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to witnesses, the first explosion was followed by two more, and a fire broke out.

Firefighters are working at the scene.

Two people were evacuated, but the exact number of the wounded has not been made public yet.

According to firefighters' preliminary data, gas cylinders installed in the cafe may have exploded.

Related Topics

Injured Fire May Gas

Recent Stories

Govt will not become hurdle in Nawaz Sharif's way ..

1 minute ago

Interior ministry decides to remove Nawaz Sharif's ..

20 minutes ago

National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking rev ..

29 minutes ago

Mayam Nawaz expesses concerns over her father's he ..

34 minutes ago

Catalan leader denies ties to jailed radical separ ..

36 minutes ago

Honda first-half net profit slumps 19%, full-year ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.