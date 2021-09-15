(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three persons are believed to have died in a plane crash in the Indonesian easternmost province of Papua, Intan Jaya District Police Chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner Sandi Sultan said on Wednesday

"It's very unlikely that the three crew members survived since the aircraft body was broken into pieces," Sultan said.

A small cargo plane with three people on board crashed on Wednesday in Papua after flying for 50 minutes.

"We received information that on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 07.37 WIT, there had been a loss of contact with the Rimbun Air plane with flight number PK-OTW in the Sugapa Sub-district, Intan Jaya District," Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said in a statement.

The wreckage of the plane was found in a state of destruction at an altitude of 2,400 meters (7,874 feet), approximately 5 kilometers (3 miles) from Bilogai airport, Indonesian news agency Antara said citing Sultan.

The aircraft transporting building materials took off from Nabire Airport on Wednesday at 06:40 a.m. local time en route to Intan Jaya District. The plane lost contact with air navigation authorities in Sugapa at 07:37 a.m. local time.�Authorities have launched a search for the missing plane, using the observatory from the helicopter. The search for the victims continues.