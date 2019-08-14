Three Feared Dead in Elevator Crash at Construction Site in South Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) At least three people are feared to have been killed and another two injured in an elevator crash at a construction site in the city of Sokcho in the eastern part of South Korea, local media reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place at an apartment building construction site, Yonhap news agency reported. The workers crashed from the 15th floor.

At least 30 rescue workers were deployed at the scene of the incident.