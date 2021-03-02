Three female media workers shot to death in eastern Afghanistan

Three female media workers were shot and killed in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, their TV network said, in what appeared to be the latest targeted killing to rock the war-torn country

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Three female media workers were shot and killed in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, their tv network said, in what appeared to be the latest targeted killing to rock the war-torn country.

Zalmai Latifi -- the director at Enikass TV -- said the women were killed in two separate attacks after leaving the station.

"They are all dead. They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot," Latifi told AFP, saying all three worked in the dubbing department for the broadcaster.

Zahir Adel, a spokesman at Nangarhar's provincial hospital, also confirmedthe toll.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.