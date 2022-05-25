UrduPoint.com

Three Firms Win Big US Govt. Commercial Imagery Deals - National Reconnaissance Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Three Firms Win Big US Govt. Commercial Imagery Deals - National Reconnaissance Office

Three high tech companies have won enormous electro-optical imaging contacts worth billions of dollars over the next several years, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Three high tech companies have won enormous electro-optical imaging contacts worth billions of Dollars over the next several years, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The NRO today announced the results of its largest-ever commercial imagery contract effort, awarding Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) contracts to BlackSky, Maxar, and Planet," the release said.

The contracts will be worth billions of dollars over the next decade and they mark "a historic expansion" of the NRO's acquisition of commercial imagery to meet increasing customer demands with greater capacity than ever before, the release said.

"EOCL includes a substantial increase in requirements for foundation data, intelligence points, and non-taskable data collection; shortwave infrared, nighttime, and non-earth imaging; and direct downlink to theater-based remote ground terminals - a vital capability for the military that has been successfully demonstrated in multiple exercises over the past year," the release said.

"The NRO has a long-standing strategy of 'buy what we can, build what we must'," NRO Director Chris Scolese added.

The diversity offered by a new expanding architecture comprised of both commercial and NRO systems increases the organization's resilience and enables an integrated approach to the threats facing the United States, according to the release.

Related Topics

Buy United States Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan involved in violating laws, sabotaging ..

Imran Khan involved in violating laws, sabotaging peace: Minister

10 minutes ago
 Massive rallies held at both sides of Kashmir to p ..

Massive rallies held at both sides of Kashmir to protest against Yasin Malik's c ..

10 minutes ago
 Malley Says US Seeking Alternative Partner to Be S ..

Malley Says US Seeking Alternative Partner to Be Steward for Enriched Material F ..

13 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland Say They Understand Turkey's Conce ..

Sweden, Finland Say They Understand Turkey's Concerns - Erdogan's Spokesman

13 minutes ago
 Heatwave Relief Camp sets-up at Sir Syed Universit ..

Heatwave Relief Camp sets-up at Sir Syed University

13 minutes ago
 AJK PM terms Yaseen's life sentence as murder of j ..

AJK PM terms Yaseen's life sentence as murder of justice

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.