Three Flights to Return Russian Military Helping Fight COVID-19 in Serbia on Saturday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The first group of Russian military personnel who helped Serbia in its fight against the coronavirus is preparing to return to Russia on board three flights planned for Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The first convoy with military personnel and special equipment of the combined unit of the Russian Defense Ministry that performed tasks to assist the Republic of Serbia in combating the spread of the coronavirus infection, began to march from the temporary deployment location in Belgrade to the Batainitsa airfield," the military said.

According to the ministry, a total of three flights are planned for Saturday to transfer over 40 servicemen and four special military equipment items from Serbia to Russia.

At Belgrade's request in early April, Russia sent seven teams of military doctors and virologists as well as several planeloads of medical supplies to Serbia to help it curb the COVID-19 infection.