Three Foreigners Among 6 Detained in Connection With Assassination of Haitian President

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) AU-PRINCE, July 8 (Sputnik) - There are three foreigners among the six detained in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the head of the country's police Leon Charles said at a press conference.

"We made six detentions and confiscated five cars.

Three of the attackers who died are foreigners," he said and confirmed that the organizers of the murder were still at large.

At the same time, the Haiti24 portal reported that the Haitian police had detained two more people in connection with the assassination of the country's president, thus raising the number of those detained in this case to eight.

The Haitian president was fatally wounded in an attack on his residence on Wednesday night.