Three Found Dead At UK Care Home For Elderly: Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Three people were found dead and four others were taken to hospital after an incident at a care home for the elderly in southwest England, emergency services said on Wednesday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Three people were found dead and four others were taken to hospital after an incident at a care home for the elderly in southwest England, emergency services said on Wednesday.
Other residents at the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage were evacuated from the premises to a nearby church hall as an investigation was launched, including with a gas distribution company.
One local councillor told British media that a carbon monoxide leak could be to blame but there was no immediate confirmation.
A spokesperson for gas network company SGN confirmed that engineers were called to the care home on Wednesday morning, the BBC reported.
Dorset Police said the deaths at the care home, which has 48 rooms and residents with dementia, were being treated as "unexplained".
"The families of those who have died have been informed and the coroner has been notified," the force said in a statement.
"At this time there is nothing to indicate any risk to the wider public."
South Western Ambulance Service said separately that it was called to the home at 0420 GMT and sent a hazardous area response team, 10 ambulances each with two crew, and "a significant number of additional resources".
"Two patients were conveyed by ambulance to Poole Hospital," it added.
The care home is run by Agincare, one of the UK's largest independent care providers.
At its last inspection October 2021 by the Care Quality Commission regulator, its standard of care was classed overall as "good".
har/phz/giv
Recent Stories
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities i ..
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench
Kisan card active in district
'Dead and wounded' in attack at Ankara aerospace giant
Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories
PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM Sindh
Commissioner meets Christian delegation
More Stories From World
-
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point1 minute ago
-
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP4 minutes ago
-
'Dead and wounded' in attack at Ankara aerospace giant11 minutes ago
-
Blinken on new quest for Saudi ties with Israel1 hour ago
-
Eleventh Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut with aid for the Lebanese people1 hour ago
-
Uganda fuel tanker death toll rises to 151 hour ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince, US Secretary of State discuss relations1 hour ago
-
14 dead, thousands evacuated as tropical storm batters Philippines1 hour ago
-
Xi says China-India should 'strengthen communication, cooperation': state media1 hour ago
-
Jazan's Jasmine, a cultural and economic treasure1 hour ago
-
Boeing reports $6.2 bn loss on strike, defense contract woes1 hour ago
-
US says 'now is the time' to end Gaza war1 hour ago