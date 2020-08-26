UrduPoint.com
Three-Fourths Of Americans Say Peaceful Protests Help Blacks, Violence Hurts Them - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:34 PM

Americans most likely view nonviolent demonstrations as beneficial for African Americans and least likely to say the same of violent protests, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday comparing results to a similar survey more than three decades earlier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Americans most likely view nonviolent demonstrations as beneficial for African Americans and least likely to say the same of violent protests, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday comparing results to a similar survey more than three decades earlier.

"[Seventy-seven percent] of Americans up from 68 percent in 1988 say nonviolent protest can help improve the situation of Black Americans," a press release explaining the poll said. "[Twelve percent] up from 4 percent in 1988 say violent protest can help improve the situation of Black Americans."

However, 73 percent of Americans say that violent protests hurt efforts to improve the situation of Black Americans, down 6 points from the last Gallup survey posing the question in 1988, the release said.

The poll comes amid nationwide protests against police brutality and over racism since the death of George Floyd in police custody on may 25. However, many of the protests have turned into riots complete with violence against officers and civilians alike and acts of vandalism, arson, and looting. The riots continued after the shooting of another Black American man, Jacob Blake, by police in the state of Wisconsin over the weekend.

The survey also included an "oversample" of Black Americans, which showed them modestly more likely than Whites - 21 percent vs. 9 percent, respectively - to believe violent protest can help. But majorities of both groups view violent protest as hurting the cause, according to the release.

