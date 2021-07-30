Three-Fourths of People Infected in Large Massachusetts Outbreak Fully Vaccinated - CDC

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) About three-fourths of the people infected in a large coronavirus outbreak in the state of Massachusetts were fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a new report of Friday.

"During July 2021, 469 cases of COVID-19 associated with multiple summer events and large public gatherings in a town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, were identified among Massachusetts residents," the report said. "Approximately three quarters (346; 74 percent) of cases occurred in fully vaccinated persons (those who had completed a 2-dose course of mRNA vaccine or had received a single dose of Janssen vaccine ‰¥14 days before exposure)," the report said.

The CDC said in the report that almost 80 percent of the vaccinated patients were symptomatic and most of them had contracted the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

"Findings from this investigation suggest that even jurisdictions without substantial or high COVID-19 transmission might consider expanding prevention strategies, including masking in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status, given the potential risk of infection during attendance at large public gatherings that include travelers from many areas with differing levels of transmission," the report said.

CDC recommends event organizers and local health jurisdictions to continually assess the need for additional measures, including limiting capacity at gatherings or event postponement, the report added.