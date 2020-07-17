UrduPoint.com
Three French Officers Charged With Manslaughter Over Death Of Delivery Driver - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Three French police officers have been charged with negligent homicide in the case involving the death of a delivery driver, Cedric Chouviat, in custody in Paris, the BFMTV broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Three French police officers have been charged with negligent homicide in the case involving the death of a delivery driver, Cedric Chouviat, in custody in Paris, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

On January 3, policemen stopped 42-year-old Cedric Chouviat, who was riding a scooter, due to an alleged traffic violation. The man was laid on the ground face down, and one of the police officers applied a chokehold on him. Chouviat was suffering from heart disease and quickly lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later. Asphyxia accompanied by a larynx fracture was declared as the cause of death.

A preliminary investigation in the manslaughter case was opened against the four police officers involved in the arrest.

The broadcaster reported, citing sources, that two police officers in the case were charged with negligent homicide on July 7 and 8 and placed under judicial control. Similar charges were brought against the third police officer on Thursday, and the fourth officer has been given witness status.

Le Monde newspaper reported earlier, citing video transcript data, that Chouviat said "I'm suffocating" seven times as officers held him down. The victim's family called on French President Emmanuel Macron to dismiss the policemen involved and ban choking techniques during arrests.

