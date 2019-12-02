Three French rescuers die in helicopter crash in flood-hit south

(@imziishan)

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Three French emergency workers were killed when their helicopter crashed while on a mission to rescue victims of severe flooding in the south of France as a new spate of bad weather claimed two more lives, officials said on Monday.

Eleven people have now been killed in the last 10 days in southeastern France, which has been battered by two successive Mediterranean storms marked by torrential rain, heavy flooding and high winds.

Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contact while on a rescue and reconnaissance flight in the Var region Sunday night.

The three -- a pilot, a technician and a rescue specialist from the fire brigade -- were found dead at 1:30 am (00:30 GMT) near the town of Rove, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said in a statement.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the crash. Fog might have caused bad visibility at the time.

President Emmanuel Macron said in a message on Twitter that the whole country supported the rescuers' families and colleagues.

