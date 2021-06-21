UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three French Servicemen Injured In Attack In Mali - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Three French Servicemen Injured in Attack in Mali - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Three French servicemen, taking part in the Barkhane anti-insurgent operation, were injured in the attack in Mali, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing Mali's military and local officials.

Thy were evacuated to the Barkhane base in Gao.

Earlier in the day, France24 broadcaster reported that the servicemen were inured in a car bomb blast in the Gossi area in central Mali.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Bomb Blast Car Mali Gao

Recent Stories

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

2 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

16 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

30 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

32 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

34 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.