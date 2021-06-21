Three French Servicemen Injured in Attack in Mali - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Three French servicemen, taking part in the Barkhane anti-insurgent operation, were injured in the attack in Mali, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing Mali's military and local officials.

Thy were evacuated to the Barkhane base in Gao.

Earlier in the day, France24 broadcaster reported that the servicemen were inured in a car bomb blast in the Gossi area in central Mali.