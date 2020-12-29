UrduPoint.com
Three French Soldiers Killed By Explosive Device During Operation In Mali - Elysee Palace

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Three French soldiers have been killed after their armored vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in Mali on Monday morning, the Elysee Palace's press department said.

"The president of the republic with great regret learned of the deaths of three French soldiers in Mali this morning ... Their armored vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device during an operation in the Hombori region," a communique published by the presidential palace read.

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, according to the press release.

France launched Operation Barkhane, an anti-terrorism operation targeting Islamist groups in the Sahel G5 countries (Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad), six years ago. Amid continued unrest in the region, France and 12 countries created the Takuba Task Force this past March to provide further assistance to the Malian armed forces.

